To improve contact tracing, Gautam Budh Nagar admin to form 200 more teams

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:55 IST

NOIDA:

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district administration has decided to increase the number of health department teams from 600 to 800 to handle the crisis more efficiently. It is being done to improve contact tracing and door-to-door screening of residents across the district, said officials.

“We will form 800 teams, which will work in different areas, including containment zone, to handle Covid-19 issues. These teams will also monitor the delivery of essential goods in containment zones so that residents get the supply at door step. Also, we will circulate leaflets in villages and sectors to make people aware about the safety precautions,” said Narendra Bhooshan, Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 preparations in GB Nagar.

According to the officials, apart from contact tracing and door-to-door survey in villages and sectors, the 800 teams -- each having two members from the health department -- will also be engaged in the task of enforcing health department guidelines and supplying of essential goods in containment zones.

In containment zones, the health staff will identify people in three categories -- elderly people, persons with comorbidities like cancer and heart problem, and those with influenza like illness (ILI).

Bhooshan has directed the health department and other departments concerned to improve the surveillance in containment zones and carry out deep sanitization in such zones properly to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The district currently has a total of 282 containment zones, as per the latest data from the administration.

“We have directed the incident commanders to put a board outside the house, where a positive case is detected. If no new positive case is detected in a containment zone within 14 days, then the restrictions should be removed immediately so that people do not face any problem,” said Bhooshan.

There are five different zones -- Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Jewar and Sadar Tehsil -- in the GB Nagar district and each zone is taken care of by an incident commander. At Noida and Greater Noida’s urban areas, city magistrates are incident commanders, while in Jewar, Dadri and Sadar Tehsil areas, SDMs are incident commanders.

The administration has also appealed to people to follow social distancing norms strictly. “A person should come out of his/her house only if it is necessary, wear mask, gloves and wash hands properly. A person must maintain two-yard distance from other person to stay safe from infection,” said Bhooshan.