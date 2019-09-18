To raise money for homeless, sleep in CP’s Central Park on Dec 7

cities

New Delhi: The despair of the homeless who are forced to sleep on pavements, braving the cold on winter nights, is often alluded to but rarely felt. In an effort to draw attention to their plight and to raise awareness, Delhi residents will camp out in Central Park in Connaught Place on December 7, as part of a worldwide event, the World’s Big Sleep Out (WBSO).

The national capital will be among 50 cities participating in the event that seeks to raise funds for the homeless. Organisers said over 50,000 people will participate across the 50 cities to raise $50 million to help the homeless.

“Every person who wants to participate in this event will pay a certain amount for the registration and they can also donate for the homeless,” Indu Prakash, the national coordinator for WBSO, said.

“We will also have performances by celebrities and musical bands,” she said.

Being organised by Indo Global Social Service Society (IGSSS) and Jamghat, the Delhi chapter has the support of the Delhi government along with New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Prakash also shared a letter from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, wishing them success in their endeavour. He said the idea was inspired by Scottish social entrepreneur Josh Littlejohn’s 2017 event, Sleep in the Park, held in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh on December 9, in which thousands of people took part to raise money and awareness about the plight of the homeless.

“We have been reaching out to schools, colleges and corporate sector to campaign for the event and make them aware of the problem of homelessness. Through a dedicated campaign, we hope to achieve the target of having at least 2,000 people attend the event,” Prakash said.

“While it might be a little difficult to convince people to pay to attend this event, Delhi residents have supported us in our work for the homeless community. So we are hopeful,” he said.

Apart from Delhi, the event will be held in 19 other Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Patna and Lucknow. “While Oscar-winning actor Dame Helen will participate in the sleep out at London’s Trafalgar Square, Hollywood actor Will Smith will camp out at New York’s Times Square. The actors will read bedtime stories to others taking part in the event,” Prakash said.

