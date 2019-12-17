e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / Toddler found dead in washing machine in Kapurthala

Toddler found dead in washing machine in Kapurthala

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
A 2-year-old boy was found dead in a washing machine at Khukhrana village in Kapurthala district on Tuesday. The deceased hails from Farid Sarai village in Sultanpur Lodhi and was in Kapurthala village to attend a marriage function of maternal uncle.

Police said that toddler was playing along with two other children in the afternoon and had gone to neighbour’s house but didn’t return till late evening.

The family members informed police after they could not find the toddler. After scanning CCTV camera footage, police found that two out of three children came out from the neighbour’s house while the 2-year-old didn’t.

The police then searched the house and found the toddler’s body covered with clothes in washing machine. The minor was then taken to civil hospital, Kapurthala, where he was declared brought dead.

Police sources said that three brothers and their wives have been living in the neighboring house, out which two women were at home. We have detained both of them after the deceased family raised suspicion on them. Meanwhile, police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased at civil hospital, Kapurthala, and a case against under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at city police station, Kapurthala.

