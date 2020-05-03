Took all precautions on migrant train from Bhiwandi, says CR

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:13 IST

Around 1,100 migrant workers from Bhiwandi boarded a Shramik Express train which left the Bhiwandi railway station at 1am for Gorakhpur, on Sunday. Central Railway (CR) informed that all safety precautions were carried out during the boarding process.

Several more migrants have now gathered at the police station in Bhiwandi, as the Thane police update a new passenger list for the special outstation trains.

“The train was scheduled at around 9pm from Bhiwandi, as per directions from the state government, after receiving bookings for over 1,000 passengers. However, the train was delayed by four hours from the originating station as passengers had to be thoroughly checked by the police, and were required to wear masks and maintain social distance,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway, Mumbai.

“Meals and water were provided by CR to the passengers throughout the journey. To maintain social distance, 50 passengers were accommodated in each coach, as opposed to the 70-plus passengers. The train was sanitised and passengers were directed to form a queue to board. A total of 1,104 passengers were permitted to travel in the train after their essential papers and fitness certificate were verified,” said Sutar.

Migrants still stranded in Thane gathered outside the office of local corporator in Gokul Nagar area of Thane on Saturday, to get their fitness certification.

“The queue of migrants has been noticed since yesterday evening. Over 250 migrants have approached us to get their fitness certificates. The list of people who have no health issues has been prepared by our volunteers from the area. The same list will later be handed over to the local police station,” said Krishna Patil, corporator, ward No 11, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

“The fitness certification is being conducted in coordination with the local police teams and with the help of doctors who are also residents of the same ward which consists of areas like, Gokul Nagar, Shrirang society, Vrundavan, Azad Nagar, Kolbad, and Kolshet in Thane,” said Patil.

Thane police are now taking a detailed survey of labourers stranded in the city during the lockdown, who want to return to their hometowns. Police teams have already started taking their applications and within the next two days, they are going to complete the survey to make further arrangements.

Suraj Kumar, 30, came to Mumbai from Gondia, Maharashtra, for the first time four months back. He got a job at a construction site in Bhiwandi but was let go in in March when the construction site closed.

“After lockdown started I hardly had ₹300 with me. It was a really difficult time as for two to three days I didn’t have food. Later, I met a few people from my village and they helped me to get food. I desperately want to go home. Living in this city is expensive,” said Kumar. “We heard that the Gorakhpur train has taken 1,104 labourers and it increased our hopes. We have managed to collect money for the ticket and are waiting for the next announcement,” he added.

Maloji Shinde, senior inspector, Narpoli police station, said, “Our team is collecting data of each labourer and taking their detailed applications so that we will get an idea of how many others are still waiting to leave.”

Labourers who left the city on Saturday were happy and grateful to the officials. Kishan Kumar, one of the passengers who travelled on the Shramik Express, said, “We all were worried till the train started, but after that, we all are feeling so happy and just waiting to reach home. We didn’t have enough money, nor did we have jobs. At least we can save money that we are spending here for shelter. We will come back once everything gets settled.”

1,200 migrants from Vasai leaves for Gorakhpur

Around 1,200 migrants from Vasai left for Gorakhpur, on another Shramik Express train on Sunday morning. The migrants, who were staying at camps, were issued tickets and charged around ₹740 for the trip.

Rahul Bhalerao, district information officer (DIO), Palghar, said, “We took details of the migrants and also conducted medical tests for coronavirus symptoms. Social distancing norms were followed and around 48 passengers were allowed in each coach of the train which left at 4.15am. Each passenger was provided with food packets, water, masks, and sanitiser for the 1,806-km trip which should be covered within 30 hours, as the train would have limited halts.” Bhalegao added that around 5,500 migrants are stranded in Palghar district, as per official data.

District collector Dr Kailas Shinde and other officials were present at the railhead to send off the migrants.