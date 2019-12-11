Top concern at Mashaal meetings: ‘Bad boys’

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:50 IST

Teachers of Ludhiana government schools are the worried lot. And this time, the reason is not their students’ result, but what they bring to the school.

At least 25 government teachers have raised the issue of Class 11 and 12 students bringing sharp-edged weapons (such as knives) and intoxicating substances to schools.

Alarmed by the trend, the teachers have shared their concerns with the school counsellors who have been trained by the state education department for Mashaal project to counsel students. On the online portal too, anonymous complaints related to drugs and intoxicating substances have poured in, highlighting the worrisome issue.

Teachers have pointed out that students aged between 16 and 18 years, especially boys, are irregular in classes and whenever they attend the school, they bring along with them substances such as balms, perfumes and thinners which could be used for an instant high and intoxication. They even force other students to join them, the teachers rued.

Jyoti Soni, project coordinator of Mashaal, has confirmed that they have been receiving anonymous complaints in bulk wherein teachers raised this particular issue. “School counsellors have highlighted this menace during our training sessions too. They have been asked to properly counsel the students. The students too have been informed about the harmful effects of consuming drugs. School principals, counsellors and teachers can channelise the energy of the students so that they do not get time to indulge in such activities,” she added.

A city-based lecturer of multi-purpose government senior secondary school, who did not wish to named, said, “We have indeed witnessed cases wherein students of Class 11 and 12 created problems and disturbed the entire class. They bring sharp-edged weapons, inhale perfumes and thinners, consume Iodex by either hiding in classrooms or washrooms and then misbehave with teachers. There is a dire need to address this problem.”

Principal of another government senior secondary school, who sought to remain anonymous, said, “We are already reeling under staff shortage and have informed the higher authorities to depute more teachers. This way, quality education can be provided to the students and regular checks would deter such activities. Students have been bringing mobile phones, knives and metallic knuckles to classes. This is not only dangerous, but also a major cause of distraction from studies.” A government school counsellor also recalled a similar situation. She said, “I faced this menace when I was posted in a school near Samrala. There is a need to counsel the students and sensitise them. This can be tackled by bringing in more professional trainers as the problem is grave in nature. A school is a place to gain knowledge and not to create indiscipline.”

Meanwhile, district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur said, “I have been inspecting schools daily. But, such problem was never raised with me by any principal. However, this is a serious issue and I will talk to government school principals so that students can be counselled in a proper way.”