Top firms, MSMEs exhibit products at investors meet in Mohali

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH

ITC, Trident, Sonalika, Hero Electric and Cremica are among the dozens of private companies showcasing their products at the exhibition inaugurated by industries minister Sham Sunder Arora on Thursday morning to kickstart the 2-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali.

The exhibition has designated stalls for MSMEs and start-ups with Gilard Electronics, Falcon Garden Tools, Tynor Orthotics, Shri Ram Panels and Windsor Industries being among the small and medium firms that displayed their products participating, said an official spokesperson.

Dera Bassi-based Allengers Medical System, which supplies medical equipment to major hospitals such as AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia in New Delhi, PGIMER and GMCH in Chandigarh, is also participating. The company claims 36% share of the total radiology equipment, especially x-ray machines, in hospitals in the country.

AM International, a Jalandhar-based unit, is showcasing sports products like rugby balls and sports garments.

