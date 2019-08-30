Tractor claims 27-year-old biker’s life in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:36 IST

A 27-year-old man was killed after a rashly driven water tanker hit his motorcycle in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bhushan Verma, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur. He worked at a private firm in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Panchkula. His family has yet to inform his pregnant wife of the tragedy.

Victim’s brother-in-law, Kuldeep Verma, a resident of Peer Muchhala, Zirakpur, told the police that he met Bhushan near the Sector 20 traffic lights around 12:30pm.

There, Bhushan told him that he was on his way to his office on Amartex road from Sector 12A. “As I also had some work there, I followed his motorcycle on my Honda Activa. When we reached Industrial Area, Phase 1, a water tanker tractor hit Bhushan’s motorcycle from behind,” Verma alleged.

Police said as the motorcyclist fell on the road after the collision, the tractor’s rear tyre ran over him.

Some onlookers helped rush the victim to civil hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead, said inspector Vijay Kumar, Sector 20 station house officer (SHO).

“The tractor driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. Further investigation is underway, and the driver will be traced soon,” the SHO said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the tractor driver.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 01:36 IST