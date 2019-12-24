e-paper
Traffic advisory for Christmas celebrations in Delhi

Dec 24, 2019 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

Vehicular movement in certain parts of central Delhi will remain affected on Wednesday because of the Christmas celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

They released a traffic advisory regarding the locations where vehicular traffic would be heavy and suggested alternative routes.

The main churches where heavy congregation of devotees is expected are Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg and Cathedral Church of the Redemption at 1 Church Road, the traffic police said in its advisory.

“Traffic is expected to remain heavy at Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Road,” the advisory read.

Traffic police officials said vehicular movement leading to these places would be diverted from different points if required. Vehicles will be parked at Pandit Pant Marg in a single lane both sides, Jai Singh Road in a single lane both sides and Church Road in a single lane, said a traffic police officer.

All other roads leading towards the New Delhi Railway Station and adjoining areas will remain open for the public, another traffic police officer said.

