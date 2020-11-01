e-paper
Traffic snarls on Mumbai-Ahmedabad road after accident

Traffic snarls on Mumbai-Ahmedabad road after accident

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:00 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

A 52-year-old driver of a container was killed in an accident after he collided with another container on a busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Vasai, on Sunday at 6am. The victim driver was headed towards Gujarat.

The victim Surjit Singh Amar Singh Samra is a resident of Lakhanpur village in Gurdaspur district. The driver of another Mumbai-bound container sustained injuries and is admitted to a private hospital.

Huge traffic snarls were seen on both sides of the lanes post the incident.

“The victim driver lost control of the multi-axle truck, swerved and broke the divider. He then collided with another container moving towards Gujarat. The container was carrying construction materials,” said senior inspector, Vilas Chowgule of Waliv police station.

We have registered a case under section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code against the Gujarat-bound truck driver, said Chowgule. The traffic department and the Vasai fire brigade cleared the container wreck, and traffic on both lanes was hit, he added.

