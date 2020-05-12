Train bookings for special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi full

mumbai

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:04 IST

The special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi railway stations was completely booked within two hours of the railways opening the booking on Monday. The special train has been booked completely up to Sunday.

The bookings for the train tickets started on Monday at 6pm and the tickets were available only on the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. No waitlisting tickets are being allowed by the railways. Tickets for May 18 were also booked completely by late Monday evening.“The air-conditioned first, second and third-class tickets have been booked. There was a huge demand on the website,” said a Western Railway official.

The special train between Mumbai and New Delhi will start on Tuesday.

The train will depart from Mumbai Central railway station at 5.30pm and will be operated every day.

The train will have 20 coaches and will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota railway stations between Mumbai Central and New Delhi railway stations.