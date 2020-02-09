Train passenger arrives in Chandigarh with glass bottle in rectum, operated upon

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:10 IST

A 22-year-old man from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was operated upon for a glass bottle in his rectum at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Saturday night.

Police said the youth had arrived in Chandigarh via train to visit his mother at Mauli Jagran.

Feeling discomfort in his abdomen, he visited the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6 on Friday night. There, an X-ray revealed a glass bottle in his rectum.

Youth suspects some men on the train forced the bottle into him after he blacked out during (HT PHOTO)

Suspecting unnatural offence, the hospital authorities informed the local police.

“The youth took a train from Moradabad to Chandigarh to meet his mother. During his journey, he had alcoholic drinks with some men and blacked out. He suspects the other men forced the glass bottle into him while he was unconscious,” said inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO, Chandigarh GRP, after taking the man’s statement.

He said they had registered a zero FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The case has been transferred to the Uttar Pradesh police, as the incident occurred there,” Kumar added.