Train services on Pathankot-Jogindernagar route besides inter-state buses in Himachal Pradesh suspended to check coronavirus spread

Himachal government banned the entry of foreign and domestic tourists amid rise in number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Punjab

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:06 IST
Naresh Thakur
Naresh Thakur
DHARAMSHALA/SHIMLA: In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Northern Railway has suspended all train services on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge line till further orders. The order came into effect from Thursday midnight.

Northern Railway operates 14 trains on the British-era track.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that the railway authorities took the decision in the wake of the Himachal Pradesh government banning the entry of foreign and domestic tourists in the state.

Commissioned in 1929, the 164-km Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line is called the lifeline of Kangra as thousands of rural people commute on this route daily.

Prajapati said that only emergency services will be provided at the district collectorate.

The state government has suspended several inter-state bus services being run by Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation and Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. However, some services will continue for the time being so that people from the state living outside don’t face inconvenience while returning.

Though Himachal Pradesh has reported no Covid-19 case so far, three people have tested positive so far in neighbouring Punjab.

ONLY EMERGENCY SURGERIES, HOSPITALS TOLD

The state government also issued an advisory to all hospitals in the state to suspend planned or elective surgeries.

“Only emergency surgeries should be taken up,” said the order issued by additional chief secretary, health, RD Dhiman adding that these steps are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“All planned surgeries, including dental procedures which can wait, should be deferred to the possible extent till the situation improves,” the order said. The government has also advised providing at least 30-day medicine to chronic disease patients.

Hospitals have been advised to strictly implement one attendant per indoor patient protocol and stagger visiting hours to prevent crowding.

A designated corridor should be identified for the movement of suspected or confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the hospitals. Doctors have been directed to refrain from making referrals to medical colleges, district and regional hospitals to minimise the movement.

RESTRICTED ENTRY IN GOVT OFFICES

The state government has also ordered to restrict the entry of visitors to all government offices.

Official meetings will be conducted through videoconferencing.

Chief secretary Anil Khachi said that visitors are not allowed to enter the state secretariat and district offices unless and until they have emergency work and with the consent of the officer whom they are coming to meet.

CM APPEALS TO OBSERVE JANATA CURFEW

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged people of the state to observe janata curfew on Sunday as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government has taken steps to ensure that no one in the state gets infected and dies of coronavirus.

“Though the state has no confirmed case of Covid-19 yet, people should take all precautions and follow the government advisory,” Thakur said, adding that there is a spurt in cases in neighbouring states and hence the state government has banned the entry of tourists.

He appreciated the hoteliers’ associations for cooperating with the government’s decision.

