Trains delayed as man climbs pole at Thane railway station

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:04 IST

A 20-year-old man climbed on top of an overhead wire pole at Thane station, disrupting local services on Wednesday evening.

According to a Railway official from Thane station, the man was mentally ill and was handed over to Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) officers.

A GRP officer said the incident occurred around 5.10pm. “Mangal Rampal Yadav, from Jharkhand, had climbed pole number 32/20F near platforms 1 and 2. The Railway security officials rescued Yadav with the help of the fire brigade team of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC),” said the officer.

He said GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers held a plastic sheet near the pole during the rescue operation. Connection to the overhead wires was shut till the rescue operation was on. “Local services on both up and down side, on the slow line, were running late by 30 to 40 minutes till the night,” said a Railway official from Thane station. “Yadav was rescued safely. However, during inquiry, we came to know that he is mentally disturbed. We suspect he travelled to Thane station by train from Jharkhand. We are trying to find out his family and how he travelled so far,” said an officer.

