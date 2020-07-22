Trains to run at speed of 130 km/hour between Ludhiana and Delhi

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:34 IST

Passenger trains between Ludhiana and Delhi will run at a speed of 130 km per hour. Chief safety commissioner (CRS) has given a nod for the project and the work of upgrading the track to run the train is in its final stage.

According to the CRS, the project will save time for the passengers.

The track lines have been straightened at Sahnewal and Dhandari Kalan railway stations. The overhead electric wires have also been set up accordingly.

Divisional railway manager Rajesh Aggarwal said that it will soon be possible to run Rajdhani, Shatabdi and trains with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches at 130 km/hour in the Delhi-Ludhiana section.

To ensure the safety of people living near railway lines, construction work of the boundary wall is also in the final stages and the cooperation of the municipal corporation is being received as well.

Work on the proposal of running passenger trains at 130 km per hour on Ludhiana-Jalandhar and Jalandhar-Jammu sections of the division is also underway, the official said.