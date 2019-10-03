e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Transporters to go on strike from today over bad roads at JNPT

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:17 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Several transport associations of Navi Mumbai and Raigad have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Thursday, which they are terming as a non-cooperative movement.

The transporters led by Akhil Maharashtra Rajya Motor Malak Sangh and JNPT Vahtukdar Bachav Samanvay Samiti have said vehicles will go off the roads.

The roads leading to JNPT see heavy traffic jams. While commuters face constant hardships, transporters too are upset. Despite several pleas to authorities, there has not been any response they said.

Samiti president Bharat Pokharkar said, “We will start our non-cooperation protest on October 3 from 9am. There are over 17,000 vehicles of around 12 transport associations that will participate in the protest.”

He said, “The primary reason for the protest is the pathetic condition of roads around JNPT area. It not only damages our vehicles and leads to accidents, but also results in heavy traffic snarls. Motorists are stuck for hours in traffic.”

He said, “There are more than 30 container freight stations around JNPT and many vehicles arrive in the area. Lack of parking facilities at JNPT makes it difficult for drivers. We have long been demanding parking zones.”

Samiti secretary Ganesh Shinde said there are no facilities such as washrooms and drinking water for drivers and cleaners.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:17 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities