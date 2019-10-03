Transporters to go on strike from today over bad roads at JNPT

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:17 IST

Several transport associations of Navi Mumbai and Raigad have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Thursday, which they are terming as a non-cooperative movement.

The transporters led by Akhil Maharashtra Rajya Motor Malak Sangh and JNPT Vahtukdar Bachav Samanvay Samiti have said vehicles will go off the roads.

The roads leading to JNPT see heavy traffic jams. While commuters face constant hardships, transporters too are upset. Despite several pleas to authorities, there has not been any response they said.

Samiti president Bharat Pokharkar said, “We will start our non-cooperation protest on October 3 from 9am. There are over 17,000 vehicles of around 12 transport associations that will participate in the protest.”

He said, “The primary reason for the protest is the pathetic condition of roads around JNPT area. It not only damages our vehicles and leads to accidents, but also results in heavy traffic snarls. Motorists are stuck for hours in traffic.”

He said, “There are more than 30 container freight stations around JNPT and many vehicles arrive in the area. Lack of parking facilities at JNPT makes it difficult for drivers. We have long been demanding parking zones.”

Samiti secretary Ganesh Shinde said there are no facilities such as washrooms and drinking water for drivers and cleaners.

