Tree falls in Thane after speeding container rams into it

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:07 IST

A huge tree fell and blocked the road after getting hit by a speeding container near TMC bus stop at Upavan in Thane, on Thursday.

No injury was reported in this incident. The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team reached the spot to clear the blockade.

“The incident took place at around 9.30am when a speeding container moving from Bhiwandi to Shastri Nagar collided with the tree on the side of the road near Tulsidham bus stop at Upavan, Thane. However, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident,” said an official from RDMC (regional disaster management cell), Thane.

“The RDMC team reached the spot with one rescue vehicle and emergency tender and cleared the road at around 11am,” said an official.

A similar incident had taken place in Kolshet area of Thane last month wherein an old tree had collapsed after a container rammed into it. The driver had suffered minor injuries and was provided with medical help at the civil hospital.

In a similar incident, three autorickshaws were damaged due to tree fall in night in Wagle Estate area of Thane.

“The incident was reported around 9pm on Wednesday. However, no one was injured,” said an official.

According to RDMC records, around 18 tree falls and 12 branch falls have been recorded since February 2020 to March 12, 2020, with six tree falls registered within the first 10 days of March. “We are doing our best to attend all alert calls,” said the official.