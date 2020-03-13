e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Tree falls in Thane after speeding container rams into it

Tree falls in Thane after speeding container rams into it

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:07 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A huge tree fell and blocked the road after getting hit by a speeding container near TMC bus stop at Upavan in Thane, on Thursday.

No injury was reported in this incident. The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team reached the spot to clear the blockade.

“The incident took place at around 9.30am when a speeding container moving from Bhiwandi to Shastri Nagar collided with the tree on the side of the road near Tulsidham bus stop at Upavan, Thane. However, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident,” said an official from RDMC (regional disaster management cell), Thane.

“The RDMC team reached the spot with one rescue vehicle and emergency tender and cleared the road at around 11am,” said an official.

A similar incident had taken place in Kolshet area of Thane last month wherein an old tree had collapsed after a container rammed into it. The driver had suffered minor injuries and was provided with medical help at the civil hospital.

In a similar incident, three autorickshaws were damaged due to tree fall in night in Wagle Estate area of Thane.

“The incident was reported around 9pm on Wednesday. However, no one was injured,” said an official.

According to RDMC records, around 18 tree falls and 12 branch falls have been recorded since February 2020 to March 12, 2020, with six tree falls registered within the first 10 days of March. “We are doing our best to attend all alert calls,” said the official.

top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities