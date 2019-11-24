Tremors continue to rock parts of Dahanu

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:55 IST

Parts of Palghar district have been witnessing mild tremors since November 20, with the recent one, measuring magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale, hitting Dhundalwadi, Dahanu, on Saturday night, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief, Palghar district disaster management cell. No injuries have been reported, he said.

On November 20, a tremor measuring 4 on the Richter scale hit Dahanu, Bordi, parts of National Highway 8, Boisar, Saravali, Khairapada and other adjoining areas, at 1.35am, said Kadam. On Thursday, around 7.20am, a tremor measuring 3.5 was witnessed at Dhundalwadi, Dahanu.

Rahul Patil, a Dhundalwadi resident, said they have been feeling tremors in the region since November 2018. “It has become a way of life for us and we are getting used to it. There was respite for a fortnight, but the tremors resurfaced again,” said Patil.

Doors and windows begin to rattle owing to the tremors, said Santosh Patil, another resident. “We are scared for our lives. Now, we are not taking any chances, and will be spending the nights in the open, though winter is about to set in,” he said.

Santosh said the government has not done anything to rehabilitate residents or offer remedial measures. “The zilla parishad, Palghar, is yet to take a decision on reconstruction of houses that have developed cracks because of tremors,” he said. Kadam, however, said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune, had provided 200 tents to all the gram panchayats of the affected areas, but the latter have kept the tents in storerooms and not distributed them. “The tents were purchased at ₹30 lakh. The government provided tarpaulin sheets and bamboo poles to 1,793 families in Dahanu and Talasari talukas to set up pandals, where people could stay during tremors,” he said.