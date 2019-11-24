e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Tremors continue to rock parts of Dahanu

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:55 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Parts of Palghar district have been witnessing mild tremors since November 20, with the recent one, measuring magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale, hitting Dhundalwadi, Dahanu, on Saturday night, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief, Palghar district disaster management cell. No injuries have been reported, he said.

On November 20, a tremor measuring 4 on the Richter scale hit Dahanu, Bordi, parts of National Highway 8, Boisar, Saravali, Khairapada and other adjoining areas, at 1.35am, said Kadam. On Thursday, around 7.20am, a tremor measuring 3.5 was witnessed at Dhundalwadi, Dahanu.

Rahul Patil, a Dhundalwadi resident, said they have been feeling tremors in the region since November 2018. “It has become a way of life for us and we are getting used to it. There was respite for a fortnight, but the tremors resurfaced again,” said Patil.

Doors and windows begin to rattle owing to the tremors, said Santosh Patil, another resident. “We are scared for our lives. Now, we are not taking any chances, and will be spending the nights in the open, though winter is about to set in,” he said.

Santosh said the government has not done anything to rehabilitate residents or offer remedial measures. “The zilla parishad, Palghar, is yet to take a decision on reconstruction of houses that have developed cracks because of tremors,” he said. Kadam, however, said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune, had provided 200 tents to all the gram panchayats of the affected areas, but the latter have kept the tents in storerooms and not distributed them. “The tents were purchased at ₹30 lakh. The government provided tarpaulin sheets and bamboo poles to 1,793 families in Dahanu and Talasari talukas to set up pandals, where people could stay during tremors,” he said.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities