Trio held for two gunpoint robberies within 40 minutes

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 21:15 IST

Gurugram Armed thieves struck twice within 40 minutes in Farrukhnagar on Saturday night, with two incidents of phone snatching at gunpoint being reported to the police. Three suspects were arrested from Farrukhnagar on Sunday.

According to the police, the first incident took place near the tehsil office in Farrukhnagar around 10.30pm, when a private company worker was walking to his rented house. In the complaint, the victim, Monu Choudhary, said that he was walking when three men approached him.

“One of them aimed a gun at me and the second person grabbed my arms. Their third grabbed my wallet containing ₹4,000 and took my mobile phone. They threatened me not to report the incident,” said Choudhary, a native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

At 11.10pm, a 15-year-old boy, who was walking to his house in ward number 13 after his karate practice, was targeted. The victim, Durgesh Jha, said, “I was walking when three men waylaid me. One of them put a gun against my waist while another grabbed my hands. The third suspect snatched my mobile phone. My hands were bruised in the incident.”

Rajender Singh, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said the same gang members were involved in both the incidents.

The suspects, identified by first names as Majid, Krishan and Parveen, were arrested on Sunday after police deployed several teams to round them up. The police said that as per the preliminary probe, the suspects have a criminal history and were involved in several cases.

This month, at least 12 incidents of snatching, a majority of them involving suspects carrying firearms, have been reported in the city.

Two separate FIRs were registered at Farrukhnagar police station against the suspects under sections 379 B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Arms Act on Saturday.