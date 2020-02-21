e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Three rob trader of ₹20,000 at gunpoint at Ludhiana’s Lakhowal village

Three rob trader of ₹20,000 at gunpoint at Ludhiana’s Lakhowal village

Turn up at victim’s shop posing as customers; appeared to be in their 20s and were conversing in Punjabi

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused came in asking for a mobile phone recharge and then brandished a gun to rob him.
The accused came in asking for a mobile phone recharge and then brandished a gun to rob him.(Representative photo)
         

Three men posing as customers robbed a shopkeeper of ₹20,000 in cash and a mobile phone at gunpoint in Lakhowal village, Koomkalan, on Thursday evening.

The victim, Avinash Chand, 26, of Mundian Kalan, told the police that he ran a mobile repair shop in Lakhowal village, where he had also set up a money transfer business.

On Thursday evening, he was repairing mobile phones, when three men turned up at his shop asking for a prepaid SIM recharge. When he told them he didn’t have any recharge coupon, the men started exploring the headphones available for sale.

Suddenly, one of the men brandished a gun at him and demanded the money in his cash box. When he tried to resist, the accused warned him against raising the alarm. The trio forcibly removed ₹20,000 in cash from his cash box and a mobile phone and fled the scene. Chand immediately sounded the police.

Chand said the men appeared to be in their mid-20s and were conversing in Punjabi.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

They are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the victim’s shop for clues about the accused.

tags
top news
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities