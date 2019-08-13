Triple talaq complainant gets free legal aid

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:23 IST

The woman who filed an FIR against her husband for giving her triple talaq on the phone from Saudi Arabia has been offered free legal aid to fight her case.

A team from Lok Nyay Kendra, a Prayagraj-based non-profit organisation providing pro bono legal services (free of charge legal services for the public good), has come forward to represent her . “We have decide to offer her legal aid free of cost. The family was greatly moved by our offer and the woman has formally authorised us to represent her in all legal matters pertaining to this case,” shared Diwakar Shukla, director of Lok Nyay Kendra, who was part of the three-member delegation that met the woman and her family.

An FIR was lodged by the woman, a resident of trans-Yamuna locality of Khiri, on August 10 against her husband Ashraf Ali on charges of pronouncing instant triple talaq over the phone. She informed the police that she was married to Ashraf Ali in Ghoorpur on April 2, 2018.

Following her complaint, the husband has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, by the Ghoorpur police in the first such case to be registered under the new law in Prayagraj. The accused gave allegedly her instant divorce on August 1 and the woman approached the police officials on August 8, police said.

“According to the complainant, her parents had given dowry as per the demand of the family members of Ashraf. However, immediately after the marriage, he and her in-laws demanded cash worth Rs 1 lakh for passport and visa for Saudi Arabia after which her family members and senior members of the community intervened and resolve the issue,” said station officer, Ghoorpur, Vrindavan Rai.

Ashraf went to Saudi Arabia in June 2018 but her in-laws continued to harass her for not giving adequate dowry, the woman has claimed.

The police have lodged an FIR against the mother in-law Sona Begum, father-in-law Gulam Rasool and sisters-in-law Choti Bano and Reshma Begum under section 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 498-A (cruelty) of Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:23 IST