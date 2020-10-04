Tripura royal scion forges alliance with indigenous parties to work on NRC, CAA, empowerment

cities

Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman has forged an alliance with two indigenous political parties in a bid to work together for socio-economic, cultural and political rights of the indigenous people, including National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship (Amendment) Act ( CAA) 2019, the empowerment of autonomous district council (ADC) ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, whose dates are yet to be announced.

The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), an apolitical forum founded by Deb Burman last December, held a meeting with the Indigenous Nationalist Peoples’ of Tripura (INPT) and Tripura People’s Front (TPF) on October 1 and 2.

A decision was taken at the meeting to form a high-level united coordination committee to work together on various issues, including the NRC; the CAA, 2019; detect, delete and deportation of illegal voters; inner line permit (ILP), the empowerment of the ADC under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution through direct funding and land rights.

“ INPT, TPF and TIPRA have jointly resolved to work unconditionally without any self-interest for the social, cultural , political and economic rights of the indigenous people, “ stated the joint press statement signed by TIPRA chairman Deb Burman, INPT general secretary Jagadish Deb Barma, TPF president Patal Kanya Jamatia.

“I have tried my best and succeeded in ensuring that INPT and TPF along with TIPRA unite unconditionally on the basis of ideology. I will also appeal in writing to all other organisations and parties such as IPFT, TPF, TIPRA who agree with our ideology to come front and unite with us ... I would like more leaders to come and unite as one alliance . On my part, I am not taking any political role or position and would like to devote my energy in ensuring more unification in the future,” Deb Burman stated in a social media post.

Deb Burman had floated TIPRA last December, three months after resigning from the Congress over his alleged differences with party’s former general secretary Luizinho Faleiro regarding a Supreme Court (SC) case related to the NRC’s revision.

TIPRA had protested against the CAA, 2019.

TTAADC polls were slated to be held on May 17, but could not be held because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The new election dates are yet to be announced.