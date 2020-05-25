e-paper
Truck runs over 52-yr-old migrant returning from work in Ludhiana

Truck driver flees the spot after the incident, police scanning CCTVs in the area to trace him

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Victim was walking back home when the incident took place.
Victim was walking back home when the incident took place.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A speeding truck ran over a 52-year-old migrant labourer near Dhandhari overbridge in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal town on Sunday evening.

The victim has been identified as Kiamuddin of Dahmesh Market of Dhandhari. His nephew, Sahabuddin, said that Kiamuddin, who a labourer at a factory, was walking home after work when a speeding truck hit him from behind. The truck driver fled the scene after the incident.

Police have lodged a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified truck driver, on the statement of the nephew.They are scanning the closed-circuit television cameras in the area to trace the accused.

