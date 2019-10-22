Twelve new dengue cases reported in Lucknow, 58 more property owners served notices

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:20 IST

Twelve fresh cases of dengue were reported in the state capital on Tuesday, said health department officials. They said that notices were served to 58 people on the same day after mosquito larvae were found at their properties.

An audit team of the department also confirmed that the two deaths reported last week were due to dengue. “Deceased Geeta Dwivedi and Meenakshi died of dengue last week,” confirmed a member of the audit team.

Additional chief medical officer (CMO) KP Tripathi said that the health teams inspected 1,834 properties in the city on Tuesday and found mosquito larvae in 58 of these.

“Owners of these properties were served notices under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). These houses are located in Indira Nagar, Rattan Khand, Vibhav Khand and Viram Khand localities. Our teams also visited schools to generate awareness and help prevent dengue from spreading,” said the additional CMO.

So far, 628 dengue cases have been reported in Lucknow. Of these, 162 have been reported from Kanpur Road and 63 from Faizabad Road, said officials.

“The affected areas under Kanpur Road include Sarojini Nagar, Alambagh, LDA Colony and Krishna Nagar, while those under Faizabad Road include Indira Nagar, Nishatganj, Mahanagar and Badshahnagar,” said Tripathi.

He said that till Tuesday, the health department had checked 69,316 premises for mosquito breeding. “As many as 2,501 notices have also been served,” said the official.

Tripathi said that the number of dengue cases had spiked in September when compared to August and July. He said that delay in monsoon withdrawal could be a reason for this. “In September, 240 cases of dengue were reported, while during August and July there were just 38 and 12 cases reported respectively. As trends show, delayed monsoon withdrawal results in the number of cases going up.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 22:20 IST