Two arrested for assaulting, robbing security guards

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:05 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Noida: Two men in there early twenties were arrested by the Phase 3 police Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 38-year-old security guard on Sunday evening. Stolen goods were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Himanshu and Sahil, natives of Ghaziabad.

On January 5, the victim, Rajeev Ranjan, of Haibatpur village, was assaulted with knives by three men on a scooter and then robbed of his valuables near TP Nagar while he was on his way to work as a security guard at a private company in Sector 63.

They had tried to take his valuables and when he resisted, they attacked him with knives. The suspects then snatched his wallet, phone, ₹1,500 cash, ATM cards and other documents and a gold ring.

His wife had filed a complaint at the Phase 3 police station and a case was registered against the suspects under Section 394 of the IPC. The victim had sustained injuries on his head and face.

“They were arrested on Tuesday evening and we recovered the back pack which they had taken from the victim. We also seized the scooter which was used by the three to carry out the robbery,” said Devendra Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station. He said the third suspect, also a resident of Ghaziabad, is on the run at the moment and a search is on for him.

