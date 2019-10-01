Two arrested for Delhi zoo snatching

cities

New Delhi

Police on Tuesday arrested two men and claimed to have solved the snatching case in which a Delhi police assistant sub-inspector’s wife was attacked for her gold chain near Delhi zoo last month.

Police said the arrested men are involved in at least 90 cases of robberies, snatchings, attempts to murder and illegal possession of arms. Their involvement in the case where a couple was chased and robbed near Connaught Place is also being looked into.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal identified the two arrested men as Karnail Singh, 49, and Jitender Kumar, 36, both residents of Gulabi Bagh. A loaded pistol and a knife was recovered from them.

While Singh has four cases of attempts to murder, 20 cases of snatching, seven robberies and 19 cases of illegal possession of arms against him, Kumar is involved in one attempt to murder case, 33 snatching, five robberies and four cases of possessing illegal arms, the DCP said.

Singhal said, during the early hours of Tuesday around 12.45 am his staff spotted two men on a black pulsar motorcycle near Gole Market. “When our teams tried to intercept them they attempted to speed away towards Bhai Veer Singh Marg and then turned towards Baird Lane. Our teams chased them and they were stopped at Baird Lane. A thorough frisking led to recovery of a knife and a loaded pistol from them, he said. The motorcycle was also stolen from Kamla Nagar.

During interrogation, the two men told police that they are involved in a series of robberies and snatching cases at Mandir Marg, Tilak Marg, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Barakhamba Road.

“They also confessed of their involvement in the snatching case of the policeman’s wife near Delhi zoo. They have also admitted their involvement in snatching with another woman near Red Cross Society adjacent to Parliament House on September 25. Their involvement in the case where a couple was chased and robbed near Connaught Place is also being looked into,” the DCP said.

