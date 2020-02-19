Two arrested for robbing cab driver at gunpoint

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 19:04 IST

Gurugram: Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his car, wallet and ₹5,000 cash at gunpoint on Sohna-Gurgaon road. The police said that two accomplices of the duo are at large.

According to the police, the arrested men were identified as Mausam, a resident of Nuh, and Aazad of Palwal. They were arrested from Vatika Chowk after the police received a tip-off. One countrymade pistol, live ammunition, and the stolen car were recovered from them, the police said.

During the interrogation, the men allegedly confessed to the crime, the police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “We have arrested two suspects. We are currently interrogating them about their accomplices and also trying to find their involvement in other cases.”

On Sunday around 1.15pm, Kamal Bhaskar Singh, the victim, who is a resident of Faridabad, was coming towards Gurugram after dropping passengers in Bhondsi. When he was travelling on Sohna-Gurgaon road, he saw some big stones lying on the road, the police said. He allegedly got out of his car to remove them. Suddenly, two men came at the spot, and one of them allegedly aimed a gun at him, the police said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly asked Singh to sit on the rear seat of the car, and they began travelling towards Sohna. Around 20 minutes later, the car was stopped and the victim saw another car from which two men got out, the police said. The victim was allegedly shifted to that car in which a man was held hostage. Then the accused allegedly shifted the hostage to the victim’s car and fled the spot with the vehicle.

Singh was driven around by the other accused men and dropped off near an isolated stretch in Hathin, Palwal, the police said. The accused allegedly took away his mobile phone and wallet.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 392, 365 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Bhondsi police station on Sunday. The arrested men were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to police custody.