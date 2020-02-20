Two arrested for sexually assaulting male neighbour

cities

The Ecotech 3 police Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a man in Greater Noida.

The suspects were identified as Sandeep(single name), 30, and Sandeep Kumar, 32. Both are from Haryana and live in rented accommodations in the Ecotech 3 area, Greater Noida, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central), Harish Chander, said the victim and the two suspects live in the same neighbourhood and know each other. He said both the suspects are married.

“On Tuesday, Sandeep’s wife left home and went incommunicado. Her husband launched a search for her but failed to trace her. Sandeep suspected that the victim was in a relationship with his wife and had helped her leave the house,” he said.

DCP Chander said Ecotech 3 police had lodged a missing complaint in this regard and launched a search for the woman.

However, on Wednesday night Sandeep called the victim to his house and planned to assault him, the police said. “The suspects called the victim to Sandeep’ house, they beat him up there and sexually assaulted him. The two fled the spot after committing the crime,” the DCP said. The victim called the police following which a team reached the spot but two suspects had managed to escape, he added.

A case was registered against the two suspects under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 343 (wrongful confinement) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday, the police received information about the suspects’ movement near Kulesra Pushta. “A police team conducted a search and arrested the two suspects. They admitted assaulting the victim,” the DCP said. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.