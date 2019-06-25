Two beaten up on suspicion of ferrying beef in Gurugram

Gurugram

Two men were allegedly beaten up by a mob in Islampur in Gurugram’s Sector 38 on Tuesday morning on suspicion that they were transporting beef. Police said both the men were admitted to the civil hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

The police later booked both the men after the incident was reported to them by a woman, who runs a cow shelter (gaushala) in Sector 9. The suspects were identified as Shatheel Ahmed, from Palwal, and Taeed, from Nuh, in the FIR. Police said their statement is yet to be recorded.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6 am near a hospital in Islampur village.

In the police complaint, the woman said that she and some people, who identified themselves as “cow vigilantes”, received information around 5.30am that some men would be transporting cow meat from Nuh to Delhi in pick-up cars.

“We went to Islampur village and stopped two pick-up jeeps that were travelling to the city from Nuh. After being intercepted, four men got out of the vehicles and started running. The vehicles were stocked with meat. After noticing the men running, a crowd gathered and began chasing the them. Two of the men were nabbed while the others managed to escape. The crowd then started beating the two men,” said the woman in the complaint.

The woman said she reported the incident to the police, who then rushed to the spot and rescued the suspects from the crowd. Police said they received information about the incident around 6.40am, reached the spot and confiscated the two jeeps.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said the two men were taken to civil hospital for treatment. “The police are conducting an investigation. The duo will be arrested once they are discharged from the hospital,” said Boken.

Police said the meat recovered from the vehicles has been sent to a laboratory for testing. Police said they were trying to identify the people who attacked Shatheel and Taeed.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 3/13/(1), 8/13/(3) and 17 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Sadar police station on Tuesday.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 21:58 IST