Two BJP leaders differ on flyover plan

cities Updated: Feb 19, 2020 20:24 IST
Abhay Khairnar
PUNE: The ongoing flyover project near Market Yard seems to have left two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders — MLA Madhuri Misal and former leader of House Shrinath Bhimale — at loggerheads.

Bhimale had launched the civic plan of erecting a flyover between Seven Loves chowk and Market Yard post office. However, Misal along with PMC officials and traders, visited the site on Tuesday and demanded the extension of flyover till Gangadham chowk.

Misal said, “By considering the demands made by traders and residents, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must either extend the flyover till Gangadham chowk or towards Market Yard located at Gultekdi.”

Bhimale said, “The civic administration had cleared the flyover project between Seven Loves chowk and Market Yard post office at an estimated cost of Rs15 crore. Extending the flyover would require another Rs40 to Rs50 crore.” The leader said that the flyover is not affecting traders.

Meanwhile, traders have demanded that the civic body should either construct a new flyover or grade separator at Gangadham chowk.

Bhimale said, “As per Misal’s demand, we are flexible to turn the flyover at Market Yard, but the administration needs to check whether there is a need to extend it.”

As both the BJP leaders are taking a different stand on the ongoing flyover project, the issue has become a talking point in political and administration circles.

