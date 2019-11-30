e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Two booked for murder of inmate at rehab centre in Titwala

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2019 00:33 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Two women inmates at a drug rehabilitation centre in Titwala were booked for murdering a fellow inmate and staging the death to be a suicide. On Thursday, Titwala police booked Vishakha Kotave and Esha Pande, both 21, for the murder of Kishori Sawant, 34.

On November 25, Sawant was found in her room at a rehabilitation centre in Titwala, apparently having committed suicide by hanging herself.

Sawant had been suffering from drug addiction and receiving treatment at the centre since May this year. Pande had also been admitted to the rehabilitation centre in May while Kotave was admitted in June, also for drug addiction.

When Titwala police was informed of Sawant’s alleged suicide, they handed Sawant’s body over to Kalyan Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Sawant’s family was not convinced that she’d committed suicide and the police also suspected foul play because of the marks on the victim’s body.

Assistant police inspector Pradip Aarote said, “The way she had red marks on her neck and hands, I suspected murder, but we needed some proof. The post mortem report also claimed that it was murder and not suicide.”

The post-mortem report found traces of poison in Sawant’s body and also said the visited marks suggested strangulation.

The police then began to question employees and inmates at the centre.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector, Titwala police station, said, “During interrogation, two fellow inmates Kotave and Pande confessed to the crime.”

According to the police, Kotave and Pande confessed they had first poisoned Sawant by mixing chemicals in her lunch, and then strangled her. Finally, to make her death look like a suicide, the duo had hanged her body from the fan in her room.

“We have booked both the girls under section 302 [murder] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and are investigating the reason for the murder,” said Pandhare.

The police are investigating how Kotave and Pande accessed the poison and their motive for murder.

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities