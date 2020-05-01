Two booked for selling liquor after Dera Bassi MLA shares video

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:32 IST

Two men were booked for selling liquor amid the curfew after Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma shared a video on social media.

The accused, Ranjit Singh and Sonu, work at liquor vend in the Dera Bassi market.

“I had been receiving complaints of liquor being sold despite curfew orders. When I reached the spot, I found people standing in a queue and liquor being sold at higher rates,” said Sharma.

Police impounded the sale proceeds from the liquor vend, which have yet to be counted.

“We have sought a report from the excise department on the liquor stocked. It is an authorised liquor vend,” said Satinder Singh, SHO, Dera Bassi station.

A case under the Excise Act was registered.