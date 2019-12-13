e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Two booked for setting cousin ablaze over dispute

cities Updated: Dec 13, 2019 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two youth were booked for allegedly setting their 10-year-old cousin ablaze following a dispute in Sirsa, police said. “The incident dates back to November 25 when the accused—Bittu and Naresh—barged into the victim’s house at Ther mohalla, overpowered him and set him ablaze by sprinkling some inflammable object on him. The victim was rushed to a hospital and was undergoing treatment. Following his recovery, the victim’s statement was recorded on Friday before the magistrate and the accused were booked under Section 307 (murder) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 of the IPC and started investigation into the matter. No arrests have been made so far, police spokesperson Surjeet Singh confirmed. The victim has received over 40% burn injuries.

