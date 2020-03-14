e-paper
Two booked for siphoning off school funds

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 01:02 IST
A case of cheating has been registered against two trustees of a school in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹ 85.95 lakh, police said on Friday.

The Narpoli police on Thursday booked a couple but they haven’t been arrested as yet, an officer said.

As per the complaint lodged by another school trustee, the duo had allegedly diverted funds in the form of fees and other income worth ₹85.95 lakh towards their construction company.

The couple had been involved in illegalities since 2015 and had also fabricated documents and used fake letterheads, the complaint stated.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo, the official added.

