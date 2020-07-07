e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two brothers among three dead in SUV accident in Himachal’s Sirmaur district

Two brothers among three dead in SUV accident in Himachal’s Sirmaur district

Brothers were on their way from Solan to their native place at Bajnashra in Theog when their Bolero fell into a gorge

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Shimla: Two brothers were among three persons killed when their Bolero fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh Kumar, 34, and his brother Rajesh, 40, and Haribhalab Sharma, 40, all residents of Bajnashra in Theog sub division of Shimla district were returning from Solan when the accident took place on Monday evening. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the Yashvantnagar-Neripul road near Shilabag village in Sirmaur district.

The vehicle was noticed by local residents who informed the police. The bodies were taken to the civil hospital at Rajgarh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bhisham Thakur said, adding investigation was on.

