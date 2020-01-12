e-paper
Home / Cities / Two brothers arrested with 9gm heroin in Ludhiana

Two brothers arrested with 9gm heroin in Ludhiana

Duo used to make heroin solution, administer it to addicts for Rs 300 a dose

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana.
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana.(HT Photo)
         

Police arrested two youths with 9gm heroin in Sherpur on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Abhinandan Kumar alias Sunny, 24, and his brother, Pankaj Kumar, 20, residents of Hargobind Nagar in Giaspura.

Sherpur police post in-charge sub-inspector (SI) Davinder Singh said the duo was crossing Sherpur on a scooter when the police stopped them following a tip-off and recovered the heroin, 23 empty pouches, a spoon, a cigarette lighter and seven syringes from them . The police have also seized the scooter.

The SI said Abhinandan is a labourer in a factory, while Pankaj is unemployed. “Their customers were mostly labourers. The accused used to prepare heroin solution and administer it to addicts intravenously for Rs 300 a dose.”

Singh added that the two had been smuggling drugs for the past three years. “They procured heroin from suppliers in Transport Nagar and sold it among addicts. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 6 police station. More information is expected from the accused during questioning,” the SI said.

top news
