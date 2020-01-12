Two brothers arrested with 9gm heroin in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:59 IST

Police arrested two youths with 9gm heroin in Sherpur on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Abhinandan Kumar alias Sunny, 24, and his brother, Pankaj Kumar, 20, residents of Hargobind Nagar in Giaspura.

Sherpur police post in-charge sub-inspector (SI) Davinder Singh said the duo was crossing Sherpur on a scooter when the police stopped them following a tip-off and recovered the heroin, 23 empty pouches, a spoon, a cigarette lighter and seven syringes from them . The police have also seized the scooter.

The SI said Abhinandan is a labourer in a factory, while Pankaj is unemployed. “Their customers were mostly labourers. The accused used to prepare heroin solution and administer it to addicts intravenously for Rs 300 a dose.”

Singh added that the two had been smuggling drugs for the past three years. “They procured heroin from suppliers in Transport Nagar and sold it among addicts. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 6 police station. More information is expected from the accused during questioning,” the SI said.