Two commit suicide on Diwali night in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:47 IST

Depressed over marital dispute, a 34-year-old man committed suicide here on Sunday night by hanging self from a ceiling fan at his house in Gobind Colony of Jamalpur. Family members said he was depressed over his divorce case in the court. He had tried to convince his wife to resolve issues and live together, but in vain, they added. The deceased was a hosiery contractor.

Sister of the victim said, “My brother married 10 years ago and had a nine-year-old son. However, relations between the couple, who married 10 years ago, turned sour and they separated five years ago. His wife was living at her parental house with their son.”

She said on Sunday night, he did not join Diwali celebrations. She went to call him for dinner, but he did not respond. She thought he might be sleeping and came back, she added. On Monday, when he did not come out of his room till 11 am, she said she started knocking at the door. When he did not respond,she called on their relatives and broke open the door. “We were shocked to see his body hanging with the fan.”

Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO Jamalpur police station, said no suicide note had been recovered from the spot. The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC, he said.

Contractual MC employee hangs self

A 32-year-old contractual employee of the municipal corporation (MC) allegedly committed suicide inside a quarter of the Military Camp near the Jagroan Bridge on Diwali night. The man was alone at home while his family members had gone to another house for Diwali pooja.

The deceased’s mother works as a helper at the military complex, therefore, they were given accommodation inside the camp.

His mother told the police that on Diwali night she and other family members asked him to accompany them to their other house near the Jalandhar Bypass to perform Diwali puja, but he refused to go with them . On Monday morning, when they returned home, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Sub-inspector Richa Rani, SHO Division number 5 police station, said the family was unaware of the reason behind suicide. The police have inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:47 IST