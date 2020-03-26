e-paper
Two contact cases reported in Thane

Two contact cases reported in Thane

Mar 26, 2020
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Two men with no travel history have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 in Thane and Kalwa in the past two days, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Both of them are admitted to private hospitals and are contact cases.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “A 58-year-old Thane resident, an employee of a private hospital, had fever since last week. He got admitted to the hospital on March 20 and tested positive yesterday. He must have contacted the virus in the hospital, as he has no travel history. We have sent three members of his family to Kasturba Hospital for testing.”

In the second case, a 39-year-old man from Parsik Nagar in Kalwa, an IT employee, tested positive on March 24. An officer from TMC’s health department said, “He had come in contact with US delegates who had visited his office for a meeting last week. He tried to hide his symptoms and got tested in a private lab. We have sealed that lab. He got admitted to a private hospital in Mulund and his condition is stable.” He has not revealed the number of people he came in contact with.

