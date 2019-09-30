Two cops suspended, SHO sent to lines over bribe of Rs 40

lucknow

Two policemen, including a head constable and a police outpost in-charge, were suspended while a station house officer (SHO) of Madiaon was sent to lines after a video of the head constable taking a bribe of Rs 40 from a tractor-trolley driver in Madiaon went viral on Monday.

“We took cognisance of a video in which the head constable was seen taking money. Circle officer (CO) of Aliganj Swatantra Kumar was asked to investigate the matter in which it was found that the said head constable was Yogendra Singh,” said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.

He said Singh, along with the police outpost in-charge Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, were suspended for this.

“Internal investigation in the matter will continue. SHO of Madiaon Santosh Singh has been sent to lines,” he added. The SSP has deputed inspector Vipin Kumar Singh as the new SHO of Madiaon.

