Two Covid patients from Hamirpur recover, bringing down active cases to five in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh is hopeful of becoming a Covid-19 free state with two more patients recovering and bringing down the number of active cases to five.

Both patients are from Hamirpur district. One is a migrant woman labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who lives in Hamirpur along with her family, while the other is a youngster from Nadaun, where he works as a principal of a private school.

“Two patients from Hamirpur have been discharged from the hospital after twice testing negative for Covid-19. They will remain under observation in an institutional quarantine facility for two weeks,” said additional chief secretary, health, RD Dhiman.

The health authorities are, however, not clear how the two contracted the infection as the source remains a mystery. They were detected with coronavirus during a random sampling at a flu clinic at the Hamirpur medical college on April 17.

The woman had returned from her native place in UP on March 3, but she tested positive a month and a half later. The Nadaun patient has no travel history. The health department screened 270 of their contacts, including 97 primary contacts of the two, but none of them tested positive.

Failing to trace the source of infection, the health authorities have referred these cases to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after getting their anti-body profiling done.

With the recovery of the two patients, the number of active cases in the state has come down to five.

As many as 16 patients have recovered in two weeks.

So far, 13 patients have recovered in Una, five in Solan, five in Chamba, four in Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one in Sirmaur.

A total of 40 Covid-19 cases, including a fatality, have been reported in the state.

Una was the worst-hit district with 16 cases, followed by Solan with nine cases. Six cases were reported from Chamba, five from Kangra and two each from Hamirpur and Bilaspur.