Two criminals hurt in police encounter

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:08 IST

Two alleged criminals who have been actively extorting from traders were injured in a shootout with police in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh in early Wednesday, police said.

While 36-year-old Surjeet was hit in his arm, his associate Parmod was shot in his leg, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said.

Their third associate, 24-year-old Nishant, escaped unhurt and surrendered.

The duo was rushed to a hospital in outer Delhi’s Jafarpur Kalan where they are recuperating from their injuries, the officer said. Three guns and 10 bullets were allegedly recovered.

DCP Yadav said a total of five rounds were exchanged in the encounter during which an inspector was hit in his chest but his bullet-proof vest saved him.

The encounter comes in the wake of a series of three encounters in Delhi through Saturday and Sunday, including one near the busy Akshardham metro station in east Delhi.

Those three encounters had seen 11 bullets exchanged and one suspected criminal injured even as two policemen were saved because of their bullet-proof vests. The three encounters had also led to the arrests of four suspects and the recovery of three illegal guns and 24 bullets.

DCP Yadav said Surjeet, leader of the trio, is a close associate of alleged gangster Sandeep alias Dheelu who had escaped from police custody in February last year when his associates attacked a police team while he was being taken to Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi for treatment.

Surjeet, who allegedly led the rescue operation, was arrested for the crime but released on bail. “After his release, he and Dheelu had been extorting from businessmen in Delhi,” said the officer.

Police said that over the past few days, they had inputs about Surjeet and his associates hiding in Delhi and driving a Honda Accord car. On Tuesday night, the police were tipped off about Surjeet and two other men driving from Jhajjar to their Delhi hideout, via the Main Dhansa Najafgarh Road.

“We laid a trap and on spotting the car, we asked them to surrender. They fired at us and we retaliated in self-defence. Two of them were hit and injured while a police inspector was saved by his bullet-proof vest,” the DCP said.

