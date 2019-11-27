Two crushed to death by speeding four-wheeler

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:03 IST

Lucknow Two men, aged between 30 and 35 years, were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit them while they were going on a motorcycle on Hardoi Road under Kakori police station limits here on Tuesday midnight. Police said the duo was severely injured and succumbed to injuries while being treated at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University.

District police spokesman Ashish Diwivedi said the two deceased were identified as Mahendra Nath Tewari and Bind Kumar Shukla, both residents of Achalganj, Unnao. He said the incident occurred when they were returning to their house after attending a marriage party at around 11.45 pm.

The spokesman said the unidentified speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle which they were riding near Vishal Mega Mart at Dubagga intersection. He said locals informed the police after spotting them lying injured on the road and they were rushed to the trauma centre where they died.

He said Tewari’s nephew Padm Kumar Tewari had lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver under IPC sections 279 for reckless driving and 304-A for causing death due to negligent driving. He said the bodies of the two deceased had been sent for post mortem examination and further efforts were on to trace the vehicle by scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed on the stretch.

Sanitary worker hangs self

A 25-year-old sanitary worker ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of a room at his residence in DUDA colony under Chinhat police station limits here on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Police said the victim’s father discovered the incident when he broke into the room after the victim did not come out on Wednesday morning.