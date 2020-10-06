e-paper
Home / Cities / Two days on, 25-year-old hit-and-run victim dies at Chandigarh hospital

Two days on, 25-year-old hit-and-run victim dies at Chandigarh hospital

The accident took place on October 3 when the victim was riding to Chandigarh from Panchkula on his motorcycle

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Two days after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Zirakpur flyover, a 25-year-old resident of Behlana village, Chandigarh, on Monday succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Barinder Kumar, who was employed with a private firm. On October 3, he was travelling to Chandigarh from Panchkula, when on reaching the Zirakpur flyover, his motorcycle was hit from the rear by a car bearing a Haryana registration number.

Kumar was rushed to GMCH-32, where he died during treatment on Monday. The police have kept his body in the hospital mortuary and are waiting on his Covid report.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the car driver, who is absconding.

