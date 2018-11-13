Two dead, 2 injured after fire breaks out at a residential high-rise in Mumbai

Two people were killed in a fire that broke out on the 10th floor at a high-rise in Andheri (West) on Tuesday. The fire broke out at 8.21pm and brought under control nearly three hours later, at 11.10 pm. The cause of the blaze was not clear.

Ganesh Shinde, the dean of Cooper Hospital, where the victims were taken, confirmed that two men aged 20 and 22 were killed, while a third person, aged 50, was admitted for treatment. The charred bodies of the two victims were found lying in the hall of a flat on the 10th floor. The fire was reported on the 10th and 11th floors of a 22-storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) Building at Veera Desai Road. By 8.56 pm, fire officials said it was a level-2 blaze.

The BMC’s disaster control department said the entire building was evacuated after the fire broke out, and five people trapped inside were rescued by the fire brigade.

The fire brigade said the blaze was confined to the electric wiring, electric installations, household articles and furniture in an area spanning 270 sqft in two flats — flat 1001 on the 10th floor and a portion of flat 1101 on the floor above. Three people trapped in the bedroom of 1001 were rescued.

Two high pressure lines and one small hose line were used for cooling operations. Five fire engines, four jumbo tankers, one quick response vehicle, one turn table ladders and one ambulance were pressed into service.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 23:05 IST