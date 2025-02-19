Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two die of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune, toll reaches 11

PTI |
Feb 19, 2025 10:48 PM IST

The deceased include a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, officials said.

The fatality count due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) rose to 11 after two more patients died in Pune hospitals during treatment, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased woman was a resident of Nandedgaon area, the epicentre of the GBS outbreak in Pune (PTI)
The deceased woman was a resident of Nandedgaon area, the epicentre of the GBS outbreak in Pune (PTI)

The deceased include a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

The woman, diagnosed with GBS, died in a city hospital on Tuesday, while the man from Daund in Pune district, died in the state-run Sassoon General hospital of suspected GBS on Monday.

The deceased woman was a resident of Nandedgaon area, the epicentre of the GBS outbreak. She complained of loose motions on January 15 but recovered without any medication.

"On January 22, she developed weakness in the lower limbs and was admitted to the hospital where she was given treatment for GBS. On January 25, she was shifted to another hospital where she was put on life support. She died during treatment on February 18," officials added.

The man was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on January 10 for suspected GBS. He died on Monday due to acute respiratory failure.

Meanwhile, the total number of GBS cases remained unchanged at 211 on Wednesday as no fresh case was reported, officials added.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On