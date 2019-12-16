e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two flights cancelled due to poor visibility in Chandigarh

Two flights cancelled due to poor visibility in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:45 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Commuters driving with headlights on in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Several parts of Punjab also woke up to this season’s first foggy day.
Commuters driving with headlights on in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Several parts of Punjab also woke up to this season's first foggy day. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Two flights were cancelled due to poor visibility at the Chandigarh International Airport on a foggy Monday morning as the minimum temperature dipped to 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Airport authorities said that the Air India flight to Kullu and the GoAir flight from Delhi were cancelled due to the fog. Other flights were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes.

The meteorological department said that visibility dropped to 150 metres on Monday morning. This is the first time this season that visibility has dropped to such an extent.

The delay in installation of CAT-IIIB, an advanced instrument landing system, at the Chandigarh airport is blamed for flight disruptions in foggy conditions.

Over the past few years, several flights at the airport have remained grounded between mid-December and mid-January as aircraft require at least 100-metre visibility to land safely.

At present, the Chandigarh airport is equipped with CAT-II equipment, made functional in November, which allows operations when visibility drops to 350 metres.

AMRITSAR SHIVERS AT 7.4 AMID THE FOG

People woke up to a cold and foggy Monday with the minimum temperature dipping to 7.4 degrees Celsius as foggy conditions prevailed for the third consecutive day.

The meteorological department said the maximum temperature would be 16.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, on Monday.

Fog and mist in the morning with clear sky later in the day has been forecast for Amritsar till December 19. There is possibility of rain on December 21 and 22.

(With inputs from Amritsar)

