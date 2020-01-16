e-paper
Two flights cancelled, three delayed

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Two flights of GOAir were cancelled due to inclement weather conditions at Chaudhary Charan Singh airport here on Thursday morning.

The flights for Delhi and Bengaluru were cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Passengers of these flights had a heated exchange of words with the airline staff as these flights were cancelled without any prior information.

“The passengers were left in the lurch. This is becoming a habit of airlines to cancel flights at the eleventh hour without making any alternative arrangements,” said one of the passengers.

Passengers said the airlines staff had no information about the reasons behind the cancellation of flights.

Besides, three other flights were delayed by half an hour due to inclement weather.

During the past month, around 10 flights have been cancelled by various private airlines.

Spokesperson Airports Authority of India (Lucknow) Sanjay Narayan said, “Ideally, airlines inform passengers through SMS before the cancellation of flights. However it’s a matter between the passengers and airlines and it’s up to them to settle it.”

However, the no official of GoAir was available for comment.

