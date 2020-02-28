Two get life term for killing former sarpanch’s husband in Yamunanagar

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:09 IST

Two persons have been awarded life term for killing the husband of former Dhakwala sarpanch in Yamunanagar district.

Mandeep Singh alias Manni and Kuldeep Singh, both residents of the same village, have been convicted of murder of Jitender Singh alias Manga Ram, husband of Jasvir Kaur.

However, eight other persons named as accused in the first information report (FIR) were acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence.

As per the police complaint, Jitender and his nephew Paras were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified persons on the evening of October 13, 2017. Though Paras survived the assault, Jitender died on the spot.

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of Abdul Majid, additional sessions judge, Yamunanagar, also slapped a fine of ₹21,000 on each of them.

As per the police, victim’s brother had alleged that Jitender was killed following a dispute over the construction of a lane on panchayati land in their village.