e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two Haryana residents arrested with 337gm heroin in Himachal’s Mandi district

Two Haryana residents arrested with 337gm heroin in Himachal’s Mandi district

On preliminary inquiry, it was found that the accused have been supplying big shipments of heroin along the national highway in Mandi, Bilaspur and Kullu districts.

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday arrested two Haryana residents with 337gm heroin in Mandi district.

Superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said the accused were travelling in a car to Mandi from Ambala when they were stopped for checking near Nagchala on the national highway in the morning. The police officials got suspicious as the car was without a number plate and was being driven rashly, she said, adding that nothing suspicious was found inside the vehicle but the behaviour of the passengers and driver was strange.

The SP said officials from the nearby electricity department office were called as witnesses and the duo was searched after which 337gm heroin was recovered from the driver’s possession.

“On preliminary inquiry, it was found that the accused have been supplying big shipments of heroin along the national highway in Mandi, Bilaspur and Kullu districts. The financial aspects of the case are also under investigation,” the SP said, adding that this is the biggest recovery of heroin in the state so far. A case under the NDPS Act was registered

Since September 1, Balh police station has seized approximately 512gm heroin and 10kg charas. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has applauded the police officials involved in the operation.

top news
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In