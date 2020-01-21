e-paper
Home / Cities / Two head constables caught on camera stealing milk from kiosk

Two head constables caught on camera stealing milk from kiosk

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Noida: Two Noida head constables were caught on camera stealing milk packets from a roadside kiosk in Phase 2. The incident was reported early Sunday from Gheja village, at a time when the shop was yet to open. The two policemen — Sushil and Kalyan Singh — have been sent to police lines and are awaiting disciplinary action.

A CCTV footage went viral online on Tuesday. The policemen can be purportedly seen lifting packets of milk from a roadside kiosk. First, a PCR van stops near the kiosk at 4.50am. A policemen are then seen getting out of the van and approaching the crates of milk packets which were kept outside the shop. The men picked up two packets of milk and left in the PCR van.

Tanu Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police (Central Noida 1), said she investigated the matter and also questioned the two policemen. “We filed a report to the higher officers recommending action against them. The constables were later sent to police lines,” she said.

Upadhyaya said the accused personnel said they had paid for the milk packets later, when the shop opened for business.

Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station, said the police have launched an investigation and found that the two police personnel were deployed at the Expressway police post. “The two head constables were on patrolling duty when the incident took place. The two men have been relieved of their duties and attached to police lines,” he said.

