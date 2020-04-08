e-paper
Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
Two held for assaulting civic worker

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:58 IST
A 40-year-old woman and her son were arrested for allegedly assaulting a civic employee, who was sanitising Ajmer Nagar in Bhiwandi, on Tuesday.

Shakila Ansari and her son Aftab Ansari, 19, assaulted the worker after the disinfectant spilt on the door.

The civic employee said the duo abused him, slapped him several times and prevented him from doing his job, the official said.

The two have been charged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC,” said the police.

